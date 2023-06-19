International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Short Interest Update

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,330,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 25,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $137.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $124.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.53. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

