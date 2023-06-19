Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Sold by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth lessened its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF makes up about 0.7% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. KWB Wealth owned 0.29% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXF. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PXF opened at $45.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.01. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a one year low of $34.56 and a one year high of $46.23.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

