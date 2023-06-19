Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 0.2% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after acquiring an additional 650,217 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,387,000. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,670,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,958,000 after buying an additional 412,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13,078.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 348,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,899,000 after buying an additional 345,791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $151.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.98. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $104.62 and a 52 week high of $153.36.

