Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Boosted by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 5.2% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $367.93 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $336.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.84.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

