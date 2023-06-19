Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 134,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,917 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $148.83 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.84.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

