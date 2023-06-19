iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 372,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,906,000 after purchasing an additional 26,395 shares during the period. Beacon Wealthcare LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 500,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 88,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% in the first quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.87 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $105.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

