iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,566,000 after buying an additional 1,101,681 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,923,000 after buying an additional 201,251 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,745,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,246,000 after acquiring an additional 664,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,673,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,866,000 after acquiring an additional 438,454 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.96. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

