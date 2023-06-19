iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 726,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,053 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $48,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

IEFA stock opened at $68.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.96. The company has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

