iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $441.63 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $445.48. The firm has a market cap of $328.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $419.19 and its 200-day moving average is $406.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.