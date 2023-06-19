iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.0% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $441.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $419.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $445.48. The company has a market capitalization of $328.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

