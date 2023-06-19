iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,015 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of IVV opened at $441.63 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $445.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $419.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.18.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
