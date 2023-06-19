iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,015 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IVV opened at $441.63 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $445.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $419.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.