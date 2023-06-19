iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $7,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average is $45.75. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $48.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

