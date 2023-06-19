iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,960 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.09% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $13,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $96.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $97.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

