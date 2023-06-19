iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,005 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $15,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,392,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,285,000 after acquiring an additional 85,810 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,764,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,978,000 after purchasing an additional 121,580 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,098,000 after buying an additional 289,818 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,709,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,840,000 after buying an additional 1,282,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after buying an additional 334,025 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $96.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $97.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

