iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,917 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,715,000 after acquiring an additional 39,257 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 149,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 95,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $73.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.45. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

