iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,387,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth $273,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $84.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.75.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.