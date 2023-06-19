iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $73.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.00 and a 200-day moving average of $72.55. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

