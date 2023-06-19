iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Bought by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000.

BATS:MTUM opened at $142.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

