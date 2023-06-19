iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stake Lifted by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 2.2% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $18,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,245,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,347,000 after acquiring an additional 302,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,337 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,517,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,823,000 after acquiring an additional 126,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,427,000 after acquiring an additional 301,825 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $241.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.49. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $243.72.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

