iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is BTC Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $19,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $272.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.00. The firm has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $275.91.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

