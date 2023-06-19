iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 2.6% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $156.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.42 and a 200 day moving average of $153.47. The stock has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

