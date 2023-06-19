iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,529,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $156.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.47. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $162.12.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.