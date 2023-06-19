iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 74,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 81,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IWM opened at $185.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

