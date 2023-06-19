iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 2.9% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $114.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.28. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $128.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

