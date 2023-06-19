iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Position Boosted by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,074 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises 2.8% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $13,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,258,000 after buying an additional 49,153,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,785,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,445,000 after purchasing an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,871,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,405,000 after purchasing an additional 614,913 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,977,000 after purchasing an additional 132,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,901,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $73.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.99. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $76.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

