iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,167,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,790,000 after purchasing an additional 165,155 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,294,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,241,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,697,000 after buying an additional 87,581 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 987,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,411,000 after buying an additional 125,998 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,187,000 after buying an additional 54,157 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $42.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $34.94 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

