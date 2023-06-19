iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 388.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 451.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $38.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.39. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

