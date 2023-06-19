iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,442 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOVT. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,031,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,153,000 after buying an additional 1,116,033 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 198,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

