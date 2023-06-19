ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 102 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 107 ($1.34) to GBX 102 ($1.28) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on ITV from GBX 80 ($1.00) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

ITV Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITVPF opened at $0.88 on Monday. ITV has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

ITV Company Profile

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

