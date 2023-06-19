Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Sold by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 1.1% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.63% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,642.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $156,000.

Shares of JMBS opened at $45.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.24. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $49.37.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

