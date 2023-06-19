Jefferies Financial Group Increases Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $245.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Argus raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $224.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $213.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.72. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $148.36 and a 1 year high of $219.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,591 shares in the company, valued at $6,266,781.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,266,781.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,503 shares of company stock worth $21,216,955 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,651 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

