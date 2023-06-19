Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for BAE Systems (LON:BA)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,060 ($13.26) price target on the stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($12.76) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,146 ($14.34) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.51) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.14) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,025.14 ($12.83).

BAE Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 968.40 ($12.12) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 702.20 ($8.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,037 ($12.98). The stock has a market capitalization of £29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,898.82, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 984.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 916.85.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

