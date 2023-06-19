JMP Securities Trims Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Target Price to $12.00

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

NYSE LADR opened at $10.68 on Friday. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 87.81 and a current ratio of 87.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ladder Capital

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 782,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,742,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $862,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 710,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 109,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Featured Articles

