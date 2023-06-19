Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 73,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 200,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 108.0% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 18,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $426.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

