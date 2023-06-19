Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Reduced by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 73,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 200,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 18,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $164.23 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $183.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.88. The stock has a market cap of $426.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

