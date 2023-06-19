JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF makes up about 0.3% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBIN. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,193,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $907,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,674,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,942,000 after acquiring an additional 342,802 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Performance

BBIN stock opened at $56.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

