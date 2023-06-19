Jupiter Wellness (JUPW) and Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) is one of 119 public companies in the “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Jupiter Wellness to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Jupiter Wellness alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jupiter Wellness $6.20 million -$15.22 million -0.55 Jupiter Wellness Competitors $364.82 million -$104.22 million 94.66

Jupiter Wellness’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Jupiter Wellness. Jupiter Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jupiter Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A Jupiter Wellness Competitors 59 294 950 7 2.69

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jupiter Wellness and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 28.84%. Given Jupiter Wellness’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jupiter Wellness has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Jupiter Wellness has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jupiter Wellness’ competitors have a beta of 1.02, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.1% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupiter Wellness -206.26% -189.51% -118.18% Jupiter Wellness Competitors -46.61% -720.68% -13.55%

Summary

Jupiter Wellness competitors beat Jupiter Wellness on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Jupiter Wellness

(Get Rating)

Jupiter Wellness, Inc., a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.