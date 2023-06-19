Jupiter Wellness (JUPW) & Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) is one of 119 publicly-traded companies in the “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Jupiter Wellness to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Jupiter Wellness and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jupiter Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A Jupiter Wellness Competitors 59 294 950 7 2.69

As a group, “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 31.34%. Given Jupiter Wellness’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jupiter Wellness has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Jupiter Wellness has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jupiter Wellness’ rivals have a beta of 1.02, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

14.1% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jupiter Wellness $6.20 million -$15.22 million -0.55 Jupiter Wellness Competitors $364.82 million -$104.22 million 98.08

Jupiter Wellness’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Jupiter Wellness. Jupiter Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupiter Wellness -206.26% -189.51% -118.18% Jupiter Wellness Competitors -46.61% -720.68% -13.55%

Summary

Jupiter Wellness rivals beat Jupiter Wellness on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc., a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

