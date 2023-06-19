jvl associates llc Purchases 71 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

jvl associates llc grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of jvl associates llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. jvl associates llc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $441.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $328.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $445.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $419.19 and a 200-day moving average of $406.18.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

