Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Short Interest Down 9.2% in May

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,100 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the May 15th total of 262,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,381.0 days.
Kakaku.com Price Performance
OTCMKTS KKKUF opened at $14.76 on Monday. Kakaku.com has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kakaku.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Nomura downgraded Kakaku.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Kakaku.com Company Profile
Kakaku.com, Inc provides purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates kakaku.com, a purchasing support site that compare prices of products and services, such as computers, home appliances, fashion, interiors, cars, telecommunications, and insurances. It also operates tabelog.com, a restaurant search and reservation site.
