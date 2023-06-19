Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Kamada Stock Down 0.4 %

KMDA stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. Kamada has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.89 million, a P/E ratio of -106.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Kamada had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $30.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Kamada by 103.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 307,831 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kamada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $949,970,200,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kamada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kamada by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 58,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

