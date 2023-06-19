Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
Kamada Stock Down 0.4 %
KMDA stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. Kamada has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.89 million, a P/E ratio of -106.58 and a beta of 0.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Kamada by 103.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 307,831 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kamada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $949,970,200,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kamada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kamada by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 58,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.
