Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $145.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEN. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.53.

Lennar Stock Up 0.2 %

LEN stock opened at $120.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.09. Lennar has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $121.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.38.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Lennar

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.24%.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lennar by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,163 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,173,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,991,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,123,000 after acquiring an additional 415,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

