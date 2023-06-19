Kercheville Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kercheville Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $186.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.16 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

