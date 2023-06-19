Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives $195.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.75.

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $164.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $131.77 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.87 and its 200-day moving average is $164.84.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,257,681,000 after purchasing an additional 115,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,878,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,272,228,000 after acquiring an additional 216,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,264,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $688,569,000 after acquiring an additional 302,273 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,242.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,946 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,681,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,185,000 after purchasing an additional 66,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

