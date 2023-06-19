Keystone Wealth Services LLC Acquires 15,565 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJANGet Rating) by 149.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PJAN. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter valued at about $5,125,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 209,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 55,551 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PJAN opened at $34.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $701.62 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.89.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

