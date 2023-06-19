Keystone Wealth Services LLC Buys 1,713 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $108.48 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $110.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.71.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

