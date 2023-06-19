Keystone Wealth Services LLC Buys New Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 24,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000.

Shares of BATS:NJAN opened at $39.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.14.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

