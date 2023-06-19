Keystone Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,553 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,399.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,884,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,338,000 after buying an additional 19,442,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,224,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,743,000 after buying an additional 994,254 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,340,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,392,000 after buying an additional 231,654 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,513,000 after buying an additional 495,346 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.50 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $50.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.58.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.