Keystone Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 255.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $76.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average of $74.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $82.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

