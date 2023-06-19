Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $255,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $55.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.80. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.